Japan's GPIF starts recruiting managers for alternative assets
* First time GPIF looks to outside managers for alternative assets
Itaú BBA, the investment-banking unit of Brazil's Itaú Unibanco SA, has hired Alberto Múlas Alonso as the chief executive of its Mexican wholesale lending unit, it said on Monday in a statement. Mulas, a former banker for JPMorgan Chase & Co and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Inc, has been working as a consultant for Itaú BBA in recent months, though his Cresce Consultores advisory firm.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Tokyo-11 April 2017: Fitch Group has announced the appointment of Rohit Sawhney as chief executive officer of India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra), effective immediately. "With his extensive and diversified track record of leadership and experience, I am confident that as our new CEO in India, Rohit will build upon Ind-Ra's market-leading reputation for quality, insightfulne