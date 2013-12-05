BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's only listed financial exchange, said on Thursday it lost an appeal against a fine imposed by Brazilian authorities over tax credits resulting from the merger that created the exchange.

BM&FBovespa said in a statement filed with regulators that it is considering its legal options going forward.

Shares of BM&FBovespa fell 3.5 percent to 10.78 reais following the news.