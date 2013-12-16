Brazilian mining giant Vale SA asked for
permission to sell 750 million reais ($321 million) of notes
maturing between 2021 and 2029 to finance railway construction
in the Amazon state of Pará, the company said in securities
filing late Sunday. The notes will be sold under a so-called
infrastructure debt program, which allows companies to issue
tax-free securities to finance long-term investment projects.
The company expects to sell the notes with an issue date of
Jan. 15, 2014. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore,
could sell a further 262.5 million reais if buyers exercise the
right to acquire additional and supplemental lots, the filing
said. The notes mature in 2021, 2024, 2026 and 2029. Vale hired
Bradesco BBI to handle the sale as well as the
investment banking units of Banco do Brasil SA and
Itau Unibanco Holding SA.