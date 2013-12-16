Corporate borrowers in Brazil will face headwinds next year,
including flagging loan disbursements, a cautious consumer
spending outlook that might affect sales, as well as low
capacity utilization in certain industries, analysts at Fitch
Ratings led by Joe Bormann, said on Monday. According to
Bormann, "Fitch is pessimistic about the ability of Brazilian
corporates to materially strengthen their credit profiles during
2014 due to sluggish economic conditions."
Likewise, the ratings company sees similar challenges in
other countries, including Argentina - where nine companies are
currently bearing "negative" outlooks on their debt ratings
because of high inflation, increased government meddling,
economic uncertainty, and limited access to debt markets.
While the near-term outlook for Colombian corporate
borrowers is stable to slightly positive, major risks include
aggressive growth strategies that could result in negative free
cash flow. The prospects for Mexican corporates are slightly
positive for next year too, Bormann said, adding that the
economic impact of a package of economic reforms being voted in
Congress "will take a while to trickle down to the economy."