HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
Brazil's state development bank BNDES agreed on Tuesday to lend a combined 4.27 billion reais ($1.84 billion) to the consortia in charge of building and operating two airports in São Paulo and Brasilia, with proceeds being used to refinance maturing debts, according to a statement.
BNDES, the country's largest source of long-term funding for companies, will lend 3.48 billion erais of that total to the group handling the airport of Guarulhos, located in the metropolitan area of São Paulo. The Guarulhos airport is Brazil's busiest. About 797 million reais will go to the group managing the Brasilia airport, the statement added.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.27 yuan per share to shareholders of A and H shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Reshuffle will have short-term impact on company - chairman