Shares of Brazilian medical diagnostic firm Diagnosticos da America SA jumped more than 10 percent on Monday after shareholder Cromossomo Participacoes II SA announced an offer to purchase at least 26.41 percent of outstanding shares at 15 reais each, a 12.44 percent premium over Friday's closing price, according to a prospectus published in newspaper Valor Economico.

At 11:17 a.m. (1316 GMT), shares of Dasa, as the company is known, were up 10.34 percent at 14.72 reais.