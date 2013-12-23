New rules on bank representatives and loan portfolio portability
issued by Brazil's main policymaking body should support the
country's burgeoning payroll-deductible loan market, which now
represents more than half of outstanding consumer loans in Latin
America's largest economy, analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual said on
Monday. The body, known as CMN, imposed a cap on upfront
commissions, which will reduce an incentive to rotate
portfolios. By Jan. 2015, banks must also implement tracking and
quality systems for rep-originated loans.
Payroll loans are a top priority for Brazil's largest banks,
which are seeking to grow their market share in less risky,
lower spread charging lending segments. These loans are the main
credit line where banks use reps, followed by auto loans.
"Since payroll loans are a top priority at most Brazilian
banks - stuck in risk-off mode and, thus, targeting safer lines
such as payroll - we see the new rules as positive for the
market, especially the large players, by making it less
attractive for bank reps to pursue loan portfolio portability at
any cost, just to book upfront commissions, which was a
regrettable common market practice," a team of BTG Pactual
analysts led by Eduardo Rosman said in a client note.
Competition should remain tough in the short term, but the
measures will play a positive role in the long run, the analysts
said. "The current measure should improve the competitive
landscape in the medium term, but spread pressure should remain
an issue. We also remind investors that since loan portfolio
migration will become tougher from 2015 onwards, competition
could intensify in 2014 - though we believe regulators will keep
an eye on potential excessive aggressiveness," Rosman and his
team wrote.