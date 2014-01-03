Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa on Friday announced its final preview for modifications to the benchmark Bovespa stock index for the first four months of 2014.

The new index portfolio, which will take effect on Monday, is set to include electricity firm Tractebel Energia SA and exclude mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA . In earlier previews, the exchange did not hint at the inclusion or the exclusion of those firms.

Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA , education firm Estácio Participações SA, homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA, health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA and toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA are set to be added to the index.

Shares of online retailer B2W, agribusiness firm Vanguarda Agro SA and electric utility Cteep are set to be removed from the index, as well as common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas.