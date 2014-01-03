Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa on Friday
announced its final preview for modifications to the benchmark
Bovespa stock index for the first four months of 2014.
The new index portfolio, which will take effect on Monday,
is set to include electricity firm Tractebel Energia SA
and exclude mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA
. In earlier previews, the exchange did not hint at
the inclusion or the exclusion of those firms.
Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA
, education firm Estácio Participações SA,
homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA,
health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA and toll
road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA
are set to be added to the index.
Shares of online retailer B2W, agribusiness firm
Vanguarda Agro SA and electric utility Cteep
are set to be removed from the index, as well as
common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA
and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as
Usiminas.