Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies was unchanged in 2013 from the prior year as small businesses grew more prudent in the face of higher interest rates and weaker economic growth, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.

While credit demand grew 18 percent in the year for large corporations and 3.8 percent for mid-size companies, small firms sought out 0.5 percent less in loans, Serasa said.

The data reflects additional caution among small firms, particularly consumer-facing businesses, which are working to keep indebtedness under control as concerns rise over economic growth prospects in Latin America's largest economy.