BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
Brazil's primary aluminum production fell 9.2 percent to 1.3 million tonnes in 2013, compared with 1.44 million tonnes a year earlier, the Brazilian Aluminum Association said on Thursday. The decline came despite a reduction in Brazilian electricity costs, which eased producers' difficulties but failed to bring operating costs down to a competitive level, the association said.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX