UPDATE 10-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Dublin worried about effect on Northern Ireland (Adds May phone calls, Irish concern)
A unit of Óleo e Gás Participações SA, the bankrupt Brazilian oil producer, and two units of shipbuilder and oil services provider OSX Brasil SA agreed to extend the terms of a vessel leasing contract for a week, until March 21, according to a securities filing on Friday. The OSX units are OSX 1 Leasing BV, which owns the vessel, and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, a services company that is also under bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court.
* Dublin worried about effect on Northern Ireland (Adds May phone calls, Irish concern)
BRASILIA, April 18 Congressional police in riot gear used tear gas to drive back hundreds of members of police unions who tried to invade the Brazilian legislature on Tuesday to protest a pension reform bill that would cut back their benefits.