BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
Demand for consumer credit in Brazil fell 9.6 percent in February from the previous month as higher interest rates and still-high consumer default rates weighed on new borrowing, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Demand for consumer credit rose 1 percent in February from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that the increase was partially attributed to the Carnaval holiday being held in March this year as opposed to February last year.
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.