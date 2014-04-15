BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Tuesday it had concluded a transaction to sell 20 percent of its VLI SA general rail and port cargo unit to Tokyo-based trading company Mitsui Co for 1.51 billion reais ($508 million).
Vale also concluded the sale of 15.9 percent of VLI to Brazil's FGTS workers' compensation and retirement fund for 1.2 billion reais. Both deals were announced on Sept. 18.
($1 = 2.165 reais) (Caroline Stauffer)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c