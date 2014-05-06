UPDATE 1-Ebay forecasts 2nd-qtr profit below estimates
April 19 E-commerce company eBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations, sending its shares down as much as 4.5 percent in extended trading.
Brazilian retailer GPA will no longer offer 24-hour service at any of its stores due to low demand during the pre-dawn hours, according to a Tuesday statement.
GPA has focused on cutting costs at its supermarkets and home furnishing chains as part of a more aggressive strategy to keep down prices since French group Casino secured control of Brazil's biggest retailer last year. (Editing by Diane Craft)
April 19 E-commerce company eBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations, sending its shares down as much as 4.5 percent in extended trading.
April 19 Qualcomm Inc, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, reported 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by an arbitration decision to pay Canada's BlackBerry Ltd for previously received royalties.