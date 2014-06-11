RioPrevidência, the public pension fund of Brazil's state of Rio
de Janeiro, plans to sell at least $1 billion of 10-year senior
secured bonds as early as Thursday, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters. RioPrevidência is offering
as collateral for the bonds its rights to present and future oil
and gas royalties and special participations, said the source,
who refused to be indentified because the deal is in the works.
The deal is expected to be rated "BBB minus" by Standard and
Poor's and "BBB" by Fitch Ratings, the source said.
The pension fund is offering investors a yield in the mid-6
percent, or around 6.5 percent, the source added. The investment
banking units of Banco do Brasil SA's BB Securities
and France's BNP Paribas SA are managing the
transaction.