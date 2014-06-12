Grupo Globoaves, a Brazilian genetics and biotechnology company focused on the poultry industry, hired BCP Securities, Grupo BTG Pactual and Banco Santander SA to arrange a series of investor meetings in the United States, Europe, and Latin America ahead of a potential dollar-denominated global bond offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Meetings are scheduled to start on June 16 in Santiago, and will take a number of executives to New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Zurich and Geneva, London and Boston, said the source, who declined to be identified because the deal is in the works.