The board of directors of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas
Inteligentes SA approved unanimously on Wednesday an
offer to repurchase two issuances of global bonds by two
subsidiaries, as part of a plan to reduce debt.
In a securities filing, São Paulo-based Gol will offer to
buy back all of the U.S. dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017
issued by Gol Finance Ltd and the debt maturing in 2023 sold by
Gol LuxCo SA.
In another decision, Gol also approved the amendment of
terms of the private placement of local notes, known in Brazil
as debentures, issued by the VRG Linhas Aéreas SA subsidiary.
Without detailing the changes or terms of the deal, the board
authorized the stretching out of maturities and the modification
of the expected remuneration for the debentures, according to
the filing.
