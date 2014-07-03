Shareholders of Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera
Educacional Participaçoes SA approved on Thursday
terms of a share swap between the companies, part of the
former's takeover of Anhanguera. At separate shareholders'
meetings, Kroton approved the issuance of 135.4 million new
shares to be distributed among shareholders of Anhanguera, the
companies said in a joint securities filing.
The board of Kroton also approved paying a one-time dividend
of 483 million reais ($219 million) in two installments, the
filing said.
In recent weeks, Brazil's antitrust watchdog, Cade, approved
Kroton's $2.5 billion takeover of Anhanguera with several
restrictions.