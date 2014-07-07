Fitch Rates Times Property's USD Senior Notes Final 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Times Property Holdings Limited's (B+/Positive) USD375m 6.25% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents co