The board of Empresa Brasileira de Correios e Telégrafos SA,
Brazil's state-run post office commonly known as Correios, on
Monday created an investment holding company to oversee its
interests in firms outside its core business, according to a
statement.
Some of those business ventures include the administration
of a minority stake in Rio Linhas Aéreas SA, and creation of an
information technology company to generate digital
communications solutions with Valid Soluções SA and another for
mobile telephony in a joint venture with Italy's Poste Mobile
SpA, among others.
The name of the investment holding company will be
CorreiosPar, which will also manage a financial services venture
with state-run Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's
largest bank by assets, the statement added. Correios will
control 100 percent of CorreiosPar, according to the statement.
(Editing by David Gregorio)