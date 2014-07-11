GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, said net revenue rose 13.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 15.203 billion reais ($6.85 billion), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Net revenue at stores open at least 12 months rose 9.5 percent, while gross sales at those stores rose 9.0 percent, reported the Brazilian retailer controlled by French group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.

($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)