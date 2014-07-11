BRIEF-Attica Bank group's after tax loss shrinks in 2016 at 49.8 million euros
* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.
Brazil's securities regulator, the CVM, published a list late on Friday of companies whose shareholders will enjoy tax breaks on capital gains from investing in the publicly traded corporations.
The list, part of an effort by regulators to make it easier for small and medium-sized companies to attract investors, is made up of seven companies: Nutriplant Industria e Comercio SA , Senior Solution SA, HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA, Renar Maçãs SA, General Shopping Brasil SA, Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira de Propiedades Agricolas and Cr2 Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* FY 2016 net profit 10.2 million zlotys ($2.62 million)versus 864,400 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8868 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)