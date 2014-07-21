Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved Grupo BTG Pactual
SA's purchase of a 98 percent stake in failed lender Banco
Mercantil e Industrial do Paraná SA, according to a government
official gazette announcement on Monday. The liquidation of
Bamerindus, as the failed bank was commonly known, was ordered
by the central bank in 1998. Currently, the privately owned FGC,
as the Brazilian equivalent of the FDIC in the United States is
known, is Bamerindus's largest creditor.
According to Cade, BTG Pactual, the largest Latin American
independent investment bank, has "a great business options by
which it can acquire assets and other credit rights held by
Bamerindus that could be used for future credit."
Units of BTG Pactual - a blend of the bank's common and
preferred shares in its investment banking and private equity
units - rose 0.1 percent to 35.23 reais on Monday.