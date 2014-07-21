BRIEF-Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition says change of top shareholder
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Brazil's government authorized that as much as 100 percent of Banco Industrial e Comercial SA's capital can be held by a foreign company, according to the government's official gazette on Monday. China Construction Bank Corp agreed to buy 72 percent of the Brazilian lender, which is commonly known as BicBanco, last October.
CCB formally signed the acquisition of the BicBanco stake last week at an official visit of China's President Xi Jinping to Brazil. (Editing by Jan Paschal)
CAIRO, April 19 Shares in Raya Contact Center Co will start trading next week after the company sells a 49 percent stake to investors with the aim of raising 808.5 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million), Chief Executive Ahmed Imam told Reuters.