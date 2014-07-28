Brazil's largest bank workers' union will seek a 12.5 percent
pay rise, the implementation of a 14th monthly wage and a raise
in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals that
will be submitted to banks next month. In a statement released
late Sunday, the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e
região said the pay rise looks for a 5.4 percent
inflation-adjusted gain - with the union estimating consumer
prices to rise 7.1 percent this year. The proposal will be
presented to Febraban, the group representing Brazil's largest
private-sector banks, early in August.
Over the past 10 years, the union has obtained an 18 percent
inflation-adjusted gain for bank workers in the metropolitan
area of São Paulo, with banks extending the pay rise to all
their staff across Brazil. Last year, an impasse between banks
and workers during wage discussions sparked minor strikes that
failed to disrupt service.