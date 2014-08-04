Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA, Latin America's
largest bank by market value, agreed on Monday to buy the stake
it still did own of Chilean wealth management company Munita,
Cruzat y Claro SA's brokerage and securities unit for an
undisclosed sum. Itaú first acquired a stake in Santiago-based
Munita, Cruzat y Claro in 2011 to speed up the expansion of Itaú
Unibanco's wealth management and private banking platform in
Chile. Currently, Itaú oversees $83 billion in private banking
accounts, the largest for a Latin American bank.
In a statement, Itaú said the decision to exercise an option
to buy the rest of MCC showcases "its clear commitment to the
Chilean market and the vision for Itaú Private Bank to be a
leader in Latin America." Ramón Suárez will remain as chief
executive of MCC, with Alberto Munita, Gastón Cruzat and Eugenio
Claro - the founding partners of MCC - will stay in the
company's board, the statement said.
Preferred shares of Itaú rose 0.4 percent to 35.09 reais on
Monday.