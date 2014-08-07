Claro Telecom Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless unit of Mexican telecom America Movil SAB de CV, asked Brazil securities regulator CVM on Thursday for permission to become a publicly listed company.

The move, which is separate from a decision to make an initial public offering, was required by industry regulator Anatel, which last week approved plans for Claro to swallow up America Movil's long-distance, Internet broadband and pay TV operations in Brazil. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)