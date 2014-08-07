BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund says Q1 zinc metal production falls 26 pct to 50,048 tonnes
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial results
Claro Telecom Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless unit of Mexican telecom America Movil SAB de CV, asked Brazil securities regulator CVM on Thursday for permission to become a publicly listed company.
The move, which is separate from a decision to make an initial public offering, was required by industry regulator Anatel, which last week approved plans for Claro to swallow up America Movil's long-distance, Internet broadband and pay TV operations in Brazil. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Forum energy technologies announces first quarter 2017 results