BRIEF-Zhejiang Tiantie Industry to pay cash div 1.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Consumer sentiment in São Paulo, Brazil's most populous metropolitan area, fell in July for the fifth straight month to its lowest in at least four and a half years, retail industry group Fecomercio-SP said on Friday. The group's index, which measures families' plans to buy goods and services, dropped 10.6 percent from a year earlier to its lowest level since the survey began in January 2010.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016