One in every five small-sized firms in Brazil's wealthiest state
plans to dismiss staff in coming months, a survey showed on
Monday, as scarce working capital loans are making it harder for
managers to weather an economic slowdown.
According to Sindicato da Micro e Pequena Indústria do
Estado de São Paulo, an industry group that represents small
companies in the state, 34 percent of the managers surveyed have
had to take on costlier credit lines to make up for fewer
working capital loans. The survey was made between Aug. 11 and
Aug. 28, with 313 firms. The number of small firms that
contracted overdraft loans rose to 14 percent of the sample in
August, compared with 11 percent a year earlier.
