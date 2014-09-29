BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
Loan defaults and other bills in arrears at Brazilian companies fell 8.5 percent in August from July, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Defaults rose 5.5 percent last month from August 2013. The drop followed a 12.9 percent spike in July, the biggest increase for the month since the data series began in 2000. Brazil's economic slowdown, combined with higher interest rates and wages, has lifted corporate defaults by 6.7 percent in the first eight months of 2014 compared to the same period of last year, Serasa said.
NEW YORK, April 21 A war of words rather than talk of reconciliation is the latest indication that Puerto Rico and its creditors are getting nowhere fast in their negotiations to restructuring the island's $70 billion in debt before mediation is due to end on Friday.