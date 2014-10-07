Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium said on Tuesday it
lost a court case to have the former chief executive of Usiminas
Julian Eguren reinstalled at the helm of the
Brazilian company.
Ternium had argued that the dismissal of Eguren went against
a controlling shareholder agreement that the hiring and firing
of Usiminas' CEO be done via consensus.
Eguren was dismissed on accusations of "inappropriate
receipts of money" in a boardroom vote split between top
shareholders Ternium and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp. Chairman Paulo Penido, a Nippon representative,
broke the deadlock with a deciding vote.
Ternium said it maintains its view that Nippon broke the
shareholder agreement. Nippon has previously said it believes it
took a legal and appropriate process to fire Eguren.