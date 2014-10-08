The resignation of Zeinal Bava as chief executive officer of
Grupo Oi SA on Tuesday has left Brazil's
largest fixed-line telephone carrier "weaker and more vulnerable
to a takeover," said UBS Securities analysts led by Maria Tereza
Azevedo. In a client note on Wednesday, Azevedo said Bava's
departure reduced the visibility of any outlook for mergers in
Brazil's telecommunications industry. Speculation that Oi could
seek to buy pieces of rival TIM Participações SA has
mounted in recent weeks. Bava was seen as one of the main
supporters of a TIM break-up, the note added. TIM could also be
considering a purchase of Oi, according to recent media reports.
"We have argued in the past that Oi itself could become a
target for a break-up, with ... TIM buying a large part of its
assets. In addition, the TIM break-up scenario is less likely
and, at least, significantly delayed," the note said.
TIM shed 1.4 percent to 11.76 reais, while preferred shares
of Oi dropped 4.8 percent to 1.58 reais in
mid-morning trading in São Paulo.