GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, reported on Friday that third-quarter net revenue rose 10.9 percent compared with a year earlier to 15.6 billion reais ($6.5 billion), boosted by the incorporation of French online retail unit Cdiscount. Excluding Cdiscount, net sales rose 5.7 percent.

Sales at stores open for at least 12 months, a measure known as same-store sales, rose 3.0 percent from a year ago, less than the 6 percent rise in consumer prices.