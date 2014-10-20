Brazilian power generator Eneva SA has reached a deal with creditors to suspend debt-servicing payments until Nov. 21 in order to preserve its cash flow and stabilize the company's operations, according to a late Friday securities filing.

Eneva, which was known as MPX when Brazil's Eike Batista founded the company and is now led by Germany's E.ON, named state bank BNDES, BTG Pactual, Citibank, HSBC and Itaú Unibanco among the creditors in the accord.

The company also announced the resignation of two board members, including a BNDES representative.