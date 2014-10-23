Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved a plan by some of
Brazil's largest commercial lenders to step up a network of
automated teller machine managed by a jointly controlled
company, the government's official gazette said on Thursday.
Cade approved the plan to ramp up the activities of Tecnologia
Bancária SA, as the company is known, with no restrictions.
Efforts to boost the Banco24Horas ATM network managed by TecBan,
as the company is commonly known, are part of a strategy by
commercial lenders in Brazil seeking to trim technology and
distribution costs for the coming years.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is TecBan's largest
shareholder with a 25.94 percent stake, followed by Banco
Santander Brasil SA with a 20.82 percent stake and
Banco Bradesco SA with a 16.31 percent. Other shareholders
include state-run Banco do Brasil SA, the Brazilian
unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, state-run lender Caixa
Econômica Federal and Citigroup Inc.
Under terms of the plan, shareholders of TecBan will
substitute a significant part of the ATMs located in their own
branches with Banco24Horas machines outside their branch
network. The new ATMs will continue to be run by TecBan, the
gazette said.