BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Brazilian food company BRF SA concluded a deal to acquire 75 percent of Alyasra Foods' frozen-food distribution business in Kuwait, according to a filing on Friday.
The deal, announced in August, is valued at $160 million, BRF said, and is in line with the company's strategy of expanding in the Middle East.
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: