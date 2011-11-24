Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) is in discussions with the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation to obtain additional financing, the company said on Thursday. It gave no details on the sum it was seeking to borrow or on the purpose of the loan. The bank has been providing financing to the company since the 1990s.
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.