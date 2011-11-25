Shares of CCR (CCRO3.SA), Brazil's biggest toll road operator, fell as much as 1.5 percent to 45.88 reais on Friday, after prosecutors charged the company and its Controlar unit with taking part in a scheme to defraud the city of Sao Paulo.

Prosecutors say the scheme, through which CCR's Controlar obtained a contract to carry out car emissions tests in the city, led to a 1.1 billion real ($595 million) loss from public coffers.

CCR, in a statement released through a Sao Paulo-based public relations company, denied any wrongdoing. According to Credit Suisse Group analysts, Controlar accounts for only 1 percent of CCR's market value.

The stock is up 1.7 percent this year.