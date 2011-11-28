UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
Chile stocks have ended sharply firmer, tracking gains on global markets that rose on growing optimism European leaders were readying a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis. Local opportunity buying also boosted the local index.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA has ended a preliminary 2.44 percent firmer. Shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN have closed 4.58 percent stronger, while heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN has ended 2.76 percent up.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES