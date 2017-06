Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal and Vinci Partners, a local buyout firm, are considering raising a 500 million reais ($270 million) fund to invest in listed companies with small market capitalization, Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing Mario Campos, a senior partner at Vinci.

Caixa and Vinci will seek to find opportunities in a "coverage universe" of about 300 companies in the so-called small-caps market, campos told Valor. Calls made to Vinci's office in Sao Paulo seeking confirmation on the Valor story were not immediately answered.