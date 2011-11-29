Shares in Tenaris (TENA.BA), the world's top producer of
seamless steel tubes for the energy industry, were up more than
9 percent on Tuesday in Buenos Aires in a post-holiday
adjustment on news its parent company would buy a 27.7 percent
voting stake in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas. (USIM3.SA)
Three subsidiaries of Argentina-based Techint group,
including Tenaris, agreed to pay a total $2.7 billion for the
stake. [ID:nN1E7AR0K7]. Sister companies Ternium (TX.N) and
Siderar (SID.BA) also took part in the Usiminas deal.
Argentine financial markets were closed on Monday for a
national holiday.
