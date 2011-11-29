Shares in Tenaris (TENA.BA), the world's top producer of seamless steel tubes for the energy industry, were up more than 9 percent on Tuesday in Buenos Aires in a post-holiday adjustment on news its parent company would buy a 27.7 percent voting stake in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas. (USIM3.SA)

Three subsidiaries of Argentina-based Techint group, including Tenaris, agreed to pay a total $2.7 billion for the stake. [ID:nN1E7AR0K7]. Sister companies Ternium (TX.N) and Siderar (SID.BA) also took part in the Usiminas deal.

Argentine financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net