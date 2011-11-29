Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private sector bank, plans to improve its efficiency through cost savings on call centers, billing and marketing, the bank said in a presentation to analysts on Tuesday.

The bank aims to improve its efficiency index, based on a ration of expenses to total assets, from 47.8 percent in the first nine months of this year to 41 percent in 2013.