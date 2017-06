Celulose Riograndense, a pulp company controlled by Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN, plans to launch a new production line of bleached eucalyptus pulp in the second half of 2014, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company is working to finish an expansion plan worth up to $2.8 billion through 2014, the newspaper said, quoting Chief Executive Walter Lidio Nunes. Celulose Riograndense was not immediately available for comment.