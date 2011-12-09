State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) denied on Friday a report by Valor Economico saying that it would sell a 11.99 percent stake in power holding group Neoenergia, as part of a deal to sell control of the group to Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC).

Iberdrola owns 39 percent of Neoenergia. According to Valor, Iberdrola would have to pay about 5 billion reais ($2.7 billion) to increase its stake to 60 percent. Iberdrola, Neoenergia and BNDES [BNDES.UL], the state development bank that could also buy a 15 percent stake in the company, did not comment on the Valor story.