The board of Brazilian private education company Kroton Educacional SA approved a 4-for-1 stock split, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Investors will receive an additional three shares on Sept. 17 for each share held at the close of Thursday's trading session, the filing said.

At 3:39 p.m. local time (1839 GMT), Kroton shares were down 0.2 percent in Sao Paulo trading to 61.38 reais. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)