BRIEF-Cairo for Educational Affairs Q1 profit rises
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage:
The board of Brazilian private education company Kroton Educacional SA approved a 4-for-1 stock split, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Investors will receive an additional three shares on Sept. 17 for each share held at the close of Thursday's trading session, the filing said.
At 3:39 p.m. local time (1839 GMT), Kroton shares were down 0.2 percent in Sao Paulo trading to 61.38 reais. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 251,003 versus JOD 64,050 year ago