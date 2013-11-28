A board meeting to vote on a new name for OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA scheduled for Nov. 26 has been delayed until Dec. 6, according to a filing released late on Wednesday.

The company controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista said it would change its name to Oleo e Gas Brasil SA but is now proposing Óleo e Gás Participações S.A.

The new name would remove the trademark letter X that stood for "multiplication of wealth" and branded all the companies in Batista's crumbling industrial empire.

Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection requests from two of Batista's companies, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA , but not for two of OGX's foreign subsidiaries. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)