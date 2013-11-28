A board meeting to vote on a new name for OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA scheduled for Nov. 26 has been
delayed until Dec. 6, according to a filing released late on
Wednesday.
The company controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista said
it would change its name to Oleo e Gas Brasil SA but is now
proposing Óleo e Gás Participações S.A.
The new name would remove the trademark letter X that stood
for "multiplication of wealth" and branded all the companies in
Batista's crumbling industrial empire.
Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection
requests from two of Batista's companies, OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
, but not for two of OGX's foreign subsidiaries.
