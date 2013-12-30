Brazilian phone company Oi said on Monday it had started next-generation wireless coverage in 16 more municipalities as Brazil races to provide fourth generation (4G) service in time for next year's soccer World Cup.

Oi began the service in mid-sized cities including Cuiaba, Natal and Porto Alegre, all of which will host World Cup matches. Oi already offered 4G for clients in Brazil's larger host cities, like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel had pledged to have at least 50 percent of the country's 12 World Cup host cities covered with 4G by Dec. 31 and awarded 4G broadcast licenses to four companies, including Oi, in 2012. (Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)