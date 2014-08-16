UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Brazil's bankrupt oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA , founded by industrial mogul Eike Batista, said on Friday it registered total July output of 473,731 barrels - a rounding-off of about 356,743 barrels from the Tubarao Martelo field and 116,987 barrels from the Tubarao Azul field.
The company said in a statement that the start-up of production from a submersible pump on a well in the Tubarao Martelo field had been delayed by an electrical problem the company was attempting to resolve. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.