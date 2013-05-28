BRIEF-Pegasystems extends current share repurchase program
* Pegasystems inc - expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2017 to june 30, 2018
The Brazilian government approved a new mining concession allowing Vale, the world's second largest miner, to develop a 387-hectare iron ore deposit in Minas Gerais state, according to a decree in the official gazette on Tuesday.
The concession is subject to compliance with an annual output of 20 million tonnes per year on reserves of 64.9 million tonnes. Work should begin within six months, the decree said.
Mining investments have been held up in Brazil as firms wait for a new mining code. The proposed changes to the industry have still not been presented to Congress and the government is now including a clause in new concessions requiring firms to comply with the future code.
* Novra technologies inc - qtrly total revenue $2.4 million versus $316,000; net income $242,000 versus loss $ 307,000