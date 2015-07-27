July 27 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the
parent of the Standard & Poor's ratings agency, said it would
buy SNL Financial LC, a financial data and information company
owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC, for about
$2.23 billion.
The financial impact of the acquisition will be mitigated by
tax benefits of about $550 million, the New York-based company
said in a statement.
The cash deal is expected to add to adjusted diluted
earnings per share in 2016, excluding amortization, McGraw Hill
said.
McGraw Hill, which also reported second-quarter results on
Monday, said adjusted net income from continuing operations rose
17 percent to $335 million.
